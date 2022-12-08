Not Available

Stephen Collins -- a hotelier and British TV host, not the actor -- leads the panel discussion on this show that invites viewers inside some of the world's most exclusive and expensive homes. Joining Collins on the panel to discuss the crown jewels of the real estate world are ``Flipping Out'' star Jeff Lewis, interior designer Mary McDonald and real estate mogul Brandie Malay. ``Property Envy'' features everything from one-of-a-kind cultural landmarks to $45 million houses and all kinds of properties in between.