It's one of the hottest trends in an already overheated real estate market today-buy a house, fix it up fast and sell it for a huge profit. In a brand new series from TLC premiering in June 2005, Property Ladder follows the process known as "flipping," as novice real estate developers attempt to renovate properties considered "diamonds in the rough" and re-sell them for a lucrative profit.Testing the old saying "you have to spend money to make money," Property Ladder follows the process of do-it-yourselfer-real estate developers as they rehab a new property and then sell it for what they hope will be a handsome profit. The Property Ladder flippers will tackle homes large and small, some with minor cosmetic and design flaws others in need of major renovation. At the core of the series are the trials and tribulations the investors face along the way - from managing modest budgets and incurring additional debt to discovering that a simple project is really a home improvement nightmare. Finally the moment of truth - will our flippers sweat equity and financial risk taking pay off in a profitable sale? Property Ladder is hosted by veteran real estate investor and flipper Kirsten Kemp. Kirsten brings her years of experience in flipping properties to the series. She'll provide insight on the flipping process, recommendations on our flippers projects and guidance for at-home viewers looking to take on their own fix and flip projects.