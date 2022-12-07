Prophets of Science Fiction

Not Available

What once was just imagination is now real; what was once the distant future is now around the corner. The “Science Fiction” of the past has now simply become “Science”. And the science of the future was strangely prophesied by a group of visionaries whose dreams once may have deemed them renegades and “mad scientists,” have become reality! Each episode will examine, dissect, measure, scrutinise and celebrate the life; ideas, convictions, philosophies and genius of each legend from the science fiction realm, each of these greats are pillars of the genre, representing the most ground-breaking conceptual viewpoints of their era. Notable for some of today’s greatest sci-fi concepts these scholars will forever be remembered in the minds of the young and old!