Not Available

Spike TV brings sports competition to a new dimension as regular guys get the opportunity to compete against their sports heroes in Pros vs. Joes. Among the legendary athletes that have been featured in the three seasons of the series include Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Bo Jackson, Ricky Williams, Herschel Walker, Dennis Rodman, Clyde Drexler, Eric Dickerson, and Roy Jones Jr. The series is hosted by former USC running back and Los Angeles sports television/radio personality, Petros Papadakis.