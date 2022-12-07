Not Available

Prosecutor Princess

  • Drama

Director

Jin Hyuk

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Seoul Broadcasting System

Ma Hye Ri is a woman with an excellent memory and ability to focus, which allowed her to pass the bar exam with ease. Despite her talents, she is more interested in being fashionable and dislikes hard work, so she is far from being an ideal prosecutor and has doubts about her suitability for her job. Through her conflicts with senior colleages and struggles with difficult cases, however, Hye Ri gradually matures into a brilliant prosecutor with a sense of duty and justice.

Cast

Kim So-yeonMa Hye Ri
Park Si-hooSeo In-woo
Han Jung-sooYoon Se-joon
Sunwoo Jae-dukGo Man-chul

