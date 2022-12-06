Not Available

Prospects is a drama series that followed the exploits of two East End London characters; Jimmy 'Pincey', played by late Gary Olsen and Billy, played by Brian Bovell and their trials and tribulations of making a living in London's Isle of Dogs. Comprising 12 episodes Prospects - with a comic slant, dealt with many of the major issues affecting British society at the height of the "Thatcherite" '80's including unemployment, crime, poverty, regeneration, social change and racism. Made by Euston Films, a subsidiary of Thames Television and part of the ITV Network, for Channel 4 Television.