It will be a vacation that they will never forget. Dance student Shen Xi and engineering student Zhizhou swap bodies while on vacation. While Shen Xi is delighted by the wonders of her new body and the fact that she can now get close to her crush, who happens to be one of Zhizhou’s roommates, Zhizhou is freaked out about being stuck inside a woman’s body. What will become of this soul-swapping duo?