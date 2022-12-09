Not Available

Proven Innocent

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

Madeline Scott, a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice, runs an underdog criminal defense firm. There is no one who understands the power of setting an innocent person free more than Madeline. At age 18, she was wrongfully convicted, along with her brother, in a sensational murder case. Madeline defends others as she fights to maintain her innocence and searches for the real killer in her own case.

Cast

Rachelle LefevreMadeline Scott
Russell HornsbyEasy Boudreau
Kelsey GrammerGore Bellows
Vincent KartheiserBodie Quick
Riley SmithLevi Scott
Nikki M. JamesViolet Bell

