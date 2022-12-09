Proven Innocent

Madeline Scott, a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice, runs an underdog criminal defense firm. There is no one who understands the power of setting an innocent person free more than Madeline. At age 18, she was wrongfully convicted, along with her brother, in a sensational murder case. Madeline defends others as she fights to maintain her innocence and searches for the real killer in her own case.
|Rachelle Lefevre
|Madeline Scott
|Russell Hornsby
|Easy Boudreau
|Kelsey Grammer
|Gore Bellows
|Vincent Kartheiser
|Bodie Quick
|Riley Smith
|Levi Scott
|Nikki M. James
|Violet Bell
