Przepis na życie is a Polish Comedy drama television series produced by Akson Studio for the TVN network. The series was created and written by Polish actress Agnieszka Pilaszewska. The main character is a middle-aged woman whose life changes when her husband leaves her and she loses her job. The only activity that can make her feel better is cooking. This is her passion. The storyline follows her fate, as well as her daughter's and ex-husband's who is now with another woman.