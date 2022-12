Not Available

Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal is a Canadian sci-fi/drama television series which was filmed in and around Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and aired 88 episodes from 1996 to 2000. The presence of Dan Aykroyd opening and closing every episode and emphasizing the legitimacy of the organization it was inspired by led some viewers to take the show somewhat more seriously than intended, though it was in fact a scripted drama.