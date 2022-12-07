Thanks to his police officer father's efforts, Shawn Spencer spent his childhood developing a keen eye for detail (and a lasting dislike of his dad). Years later, Shawn's frequent tips to the police lead to him being falsely accused of a crime he solved. Now, Shawn has no choice but to use his abilities to perpetuate his cover story: psychic crime-solving powers, all the while dragging his best friend, his dad, and the police along for the ride.
|James Roday
|Shawn Spencer
|Dulé Hill
|Burton 'Gus' Guster
|Timothy Omundson
|Carlton Lassiter
|Maggie Lawson
|Juliet O'Hara
|Kirsten Nelson
|Karen Vick
|Corbin Bernsen
|Henry Spencer
