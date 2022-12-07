Not Available

Psych

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Cable Productions

Thanks to his police officer father's efforts, Shawn Spencer spent his childhood developing a keen eye for detail (and a lasting dislike of his dad). Years later, Shawn's frequent tips to the police lead to him being falsely accused of a crime he solved. Now, Shawn has no choice but to use his abilities to perpetuate his cover story: psychic crime-solving powers, all the while dragging his best friend, his dad, and the police along for the ride.

Cast

James RodayShawn Spencer
Dulé HillBurton 'Gus' Guster
Timothy OmundsonCarlton Lassiter
Maggie LawsonJuliet O'Hara
Kirsten NelsonKaren Vick
Corbin BernsenHenry Spencer

View Full Cast >

Images

18 More Images