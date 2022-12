Not Available

Rapid changes in the new century have brought forth a dangerous power capable of good or evil. Harnessing the psychic abilities of its residents, the government has turned its most gifted citizens into new age guinea pigs, drained of their essence and discarded after serving their purpose. One psychic, Keith Evans, escapes their clutches and with the aid of his new friend Burn Griffith, embarks on a futuristic odyssey which pushes their camaraderie and strength to the limit!