Kim Russo, renowned psychic medium and star of "The Haunting Of..." uses her gift to help families facing powerful emotional and mental obstacles in their lives. These families and their loved ones are “stuck” for one reason or another so much so that they have reached a breaking point. Having unsuccessfully tried all sorts of conventional methods of therapy to solve their problems, Kim is their last hope. Sometimes the truth is hard to hear…but the other side never lies. For these people, the only way to deal with the past and embrace the future is with a Psychic Intervention.