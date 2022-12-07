Not Available

On the heels of the extremely successful inaugural season of the A&E series "Paranormal State," the network will premiere "Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal" on Monday, June 16th 10:00PM ET/9C. When your child comes to you and says, "I see dead people." What do you do with that information? There are parents who are scared and isolated with problems that they often keep quiet - issues dealing with their children's paranormal abilities. Now, thanks to Medium Chip Coffey and renowned psychologist and Columbia University professor, Dr. Lisa Miller, help is on the way. Each one-hour episode features three kids who ultimately are brought together by Chip and Lisa to learn how to cope with their gifts and to realize they are not alone. Medium Chip Coffey utilizes both his abilities in the paranormal and his Masters Degree in Psychology when he deals with children who are showing signs of possessing psychic and medium abilities. Chip aims to help the children with the supernatural phenomenon he or she is experiencing: how to manage this lifelong "gift" and the burdens that sometimes go along with the paranormal abilities. Dr. Lisa helps the children and families deal with the inter-family conflict they may be experiencing. From seeing dead people to frightening abilities to predict the future, Chip and Lisa will uncover the truths and help the terrified and gifted. In the end, "Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal," is an intense journey of a medium and a psychologist, who draw on their own personal experiences, training, and unique outlook on life to teach troubled kids how to deal with what they often feel is a curse, as much as a unique and special gift.