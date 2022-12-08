Not Available

"Psychic Tia" centers on celebrity psychic medium Tia Belle and her remarkable gift to transcend the physical world and enter into the spiritual one. As a former New Jersey police detective, Tia noticed that her psychic intuition was playing a key role in her detective work, so she decided to focus her ability in a new direction... her own business! At her New Jersey store The Craft, Tia shares her exceptional skills as both a medium and a psychic with her clients... and this outspoken intuitive, like any bona fide Jersey girl, truly tells it like she sees it. Tia's no-nonsense, direct approach is one of a kind, and an appointment with her is truly a life-changing experience! Tia's amazing readings range from crossing over to future telling to performing charms and incantations. Her main intention throughout is to use her vision to provide guidance to her clients and help them live better lives ... and in Tia's own life, between running a business, having a family, and listening to spirits, it can get pretty noisy! (Source: A&E)