Psycho Armor Govarian is an anime television series created by Go Nagai. It was produced by Knack and TV Tokyo. The series was originally broadcast from July 6, 1983 to December 28, 1983 in Japan. Besides Japan, it was also broadcast in South Korea in 1988 by MBC where it was known as 사이코아머 고바리안 or 싸이코 아머 고바리안. It is also known as 海王星战士 in Taiwan. The anime is considered a mix of Genma Taisen, Mazinger and Gundam.