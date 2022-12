Not Available

Are you afraid of heights? Why? Is it just acrophobia? Or, perhaps as a very young child you witnessed the murder of your father as he was pushed off the veranda of your apartment building and now have a deathly fear of going up to the 20th floor of any building! Psychoanalyst and counselor Kyosuke Kai (Yutaka Takenouchi), a bit quirky with compulsions of his own, ends up finding out more than just the standard medical reasons for his patient's emotional problems.