Psychoville

The series revolves around five different characters from different parts of Britain: David Sowerbutts, a serial killer obsessed man-child who still lives with his mother Maureen; Mr. Jelly, an embittered one-handed children's entertainer; Oscar Lomax, a blind millionare who collects Beanies; Joy Aston, a midwife who treats a practice doll as if it is her real child; and Robert Greenspan, a telekinetic panto dwarf in love with his Snow White. All five are connected by a mysterious blackmailer who has sent them a letter each, all of which contains the same message: "I know what you did…"