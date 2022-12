Not Available

Voltage drama from the creator of Guy Amir and Hanan Savion. Center of the plot are Vicky and assault, two friends from their past event puts them on a collision course dangerous to face each other. They come from different backgrounds, while other characters in the series, they try to cope with the tragic reality of our world. All the main characters head injuries are not normative, live on the edge, and evaluate on a daily basis in their red borders.