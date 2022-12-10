Not Available

Mathieu is a public writer in a poor neighbourhood of Montreal. In the past years, he discovered that his job is more about people than literature. He must first listen and then finds the right words for those who can’t write. Feeling the need to tell what his story, he wrote a first novel inspired by his experiences. The critics love it, but the book bothers his employer who immediately fires him. Mathieu wants to continue to help, but he feels more and more divided between the two worlds.