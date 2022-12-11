Not Available

Archaeologist Ben Robinson explores the story of the village from Norman times to the present day. With ancient churches, castles, market places and cottages, the English village is a magnet for tourists. This cosy, picture postcard image is a snapshot of England which is recognised across the globe. But the story of the village from ancient times to the present day is not one of sleepy rural idylls. It is a story of purpose, persistence and power. ‘Pubs, Ponds and Power – The Story of the Village’ looks at how some of England’s greatest villages have evolved over time.