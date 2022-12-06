Not Available

After receiving a guitar on his 13th birthday, Pugwall and his friends, Bazza, Orfo, Stringbean are form a band, but they need a lead singer. Whilst in hospital after a bicycle accident, Pugwall meets a girl called Jenny, they become friends and he asks her if she can sing. She tells him she can and he asks her to join the band, she agrees and the Orange Organics is formed. Each episode follows Pugwall's trials and tribulations as he goes about his family life, and follows the band as they attempt to secure a recording contract with a record company.