PUI PUI Molcar

The stage sets in a world where guinea pig became car. The car that makes you relax "Molcar". Having big round eyes, curvy butt and speedy limbs, they always explore the world with their innocent faces. Even during traffice jam, you can be eased just by looking at the butt of that Molcar in front of you. Even when they cause troubles, their furry cutieness will somehow make you forgive them!? Surrounded by situations only met by cars, it's a Mol-animation filled with cure, friendship, adventure and furry actions!