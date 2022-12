Not Available

Pulkkinen was an award-winning Finnish sketch series which aired between 1999 and 2002, and starring actors Jari Salmi and Antti Virmavirta . The series was written by Juha Jokela, and is known for its courageous humor. Pulkkinen's first season was released on DVD in 2005 and the second season in 2006. The third and last series was published in October 2006.