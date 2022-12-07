Not Available

Pumuckl is a nice and sometimes naughty kobold who used to live with a cabinet maker named Franz Eder. Mr. Eder has had to live through quite some trouble because Pumuckl always was up to do some mischief. The history of "Pumuckl" is going back to the early 1960 when the Bayerischer Rundfunk started a radio series on the notorious kobold Pumuckl. The author of the Pumuckl stories is Ellis Kaut, a resident of Munich, Germany who became famous for having invented that naughty little creature. By 1970 "Pumuckl" was successful enough that his stories were pressed on records. At this time actor Alfred Pongratz was the voice of Franz Eder. Alfred Pongratz died in 1977 and so Gustl Bayrhammer got the role. In 1979, the Bayerischer Rundfunk decided to put "Pumuckl" on TV. The TV series was absolutely successful and is still continued even today even though Gustl Bayrhammer (Meister Eder) died several years ago. Today, Pumuckl is living on a ship that travels the river Danube, and his new friend, a crewman on that ship, is played by Towje Kleiner. In the TV series "Pumuckl" is an animated character whose voice is that of Hans Clarin. This actor lent "Pumuckl" his voice from the very beginning on the radio and has now been doing so for 40 years. The high-pitched voice is a trademark of Pumuckl, and no one could ever replace Hans Clarin in this part