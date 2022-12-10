Not Available

Pumuckls Abenteuer is a German television series. It is based on the fictional character Pumuckl created by Ellis Kaut. It is a sequel series to 1980s TV series Meister Eder und sein Pumuckl and the cinematric movie Pumuckl und der blaue Klabauter. Due to his dead in 1993 actor Gustl Bayrhammer could not reprise his role of Meister Eder. Instead of recasting the character the producers decided to feature characters which had been new introduced in the cinematric movie, making the movie sort of a pilot to this series, bridging the gab between the events of first series and this one.