A tragic union of a man and a woman in a world where fist comes before the law, they choose love before fist to find hope in their future… Punch! Yoo-bin looses her only family, her brother, Yoo-cheol, from a boxing match, and is left alone in the world. She lives a difficult life but an opportunity to become a female boxer makes her a grown woman. Boxer by day and night club solicitor by night. But, Han-Sae is a very fast and skilled fighter. Even when Han-sae knows that Yoo-bin is Yoo-cheol’s sister, he is attracted to her by her fresh image.