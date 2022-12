Not Available

This satirical show pokes fun at the Quebec star system. The action revolves around the backroom antics of the journalists of "Punch!", a celebrity magazine. Zany humor abounds in the journalists' everyday lives as they cover outlandish reports and feature stories that parody such popular brands and celebrities as Celine Dion, Superman, William Shatner, the President, the Prime Minister, even the Queen! The show takes a crack at everyone and everything you've ever heard of.