Punch (2014)

Park Jung-Hwan (Kim Rae-Won) is the chief of the anticorruption investigation team for the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. To get to his position, he has made compromises on achieving justice. Park Jung-Hwan then learns that he has a malignant brain tumor and does not have much time to left. To end his life without regrets, he points a gun at corrupt Public Prosecutor General Lee Tae-Joon (Cho Jae-Hyun). Park Jung-Hwan’s ex-wife Shin Ha-Gyung (Kim A-Joong), who is also a prosecutor, knows about Park Jung-Hwan’s situation and helps him.