Punch Line

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Uemura Yutaka

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MAPPA

If he sees underwear, humanity will be destroyed!? An original anime series from the Noitamina block, PUNCH LINE centers on Yuta Iridatsu, a high school student, with a peculiar habit. When he sees a girl's panties, he gets so excited he faints! After a certain incident with a ghost cat, his soul gets separated from his body. Using his special powers, Yuta watches the daily lives of the inhabitants of an apartment and sometimes plays tricks on them. Eventually, Yuta decides to unlock the secrets to why Earth will be destroyed and tries to save it!

Cast

Atsushi SasakiRandou Chichibu
Haruo YamagishiCheermancy doctor
Hyang-Ri KimMiyako
Isamu YūsenPolice Officer B
Issei MaedaCriminal
Jun OosukaChihaya Tomoda

