Not Available

Puni Puni Poemi is a spin-off series after Excel Saga. Same style, same wackiness. The story revolves around Poemi, the daughter of Nabeshin (this wacky character from Excel Saga gets married with Yamamusume Kumi-Kumi and there comes Poemi). As the real name of Nabeshin is Shinichi Watanabe, of course naturally, Poemi`s full name is Poemi Watanabe.