UFC heavyweight champ and 3x King of Pancrase, Bas Rutten, has surveyed hundreds of hours of footage and found the best examples of punks who have gotten away with their crimes. Along with the hottest stars of MMA, motocross, and skateboarding, Bas will reenact each scenario, demonstrating the necessary combat moves one would need to survive on the streets. Watch out punks; it’s time for the little guy to take charge in Punk Payback.