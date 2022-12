Not Available

What happens when the biggest stars in the world get too high on the Hollywood hog? When their bank accounts start swelling bigger than their heads? Master prankster Ashton Kutcher is there to PUNK 'em down to earth. It's a reality show with a twist as Asthon makes superstars suffer for your viewing pleasure. To misquote the acclaimed thespian Steven Seagal: "You guys think you're above the law…but you ain't above ours."