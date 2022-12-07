Punkin' Puss & Mushmouse

Not Available

The show features a cat called Punkin' Puss who lives in a house in the woods of the southern US. Punkin' is preoccupied with a mouse called Mushmouse who lives there too, and Punkin' frequently tries to shoot him with his rifle. The cat looks similar to the cats in Top Cat's gang. One episode, "Nowhere Bear", has the cat continually disrupting an angry bear's sleep. Another, "Small Change", has Punkin Puss (and later a dog as well) shrinking to mouse size. Usually one of Mushmouse's cousins comes and gives Punkin' a hard time. Many would think Punkin' would stop bullying Mushmouse when this occurs but to no avail on Mushmouse's behalf when the relative leaves.