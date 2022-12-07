Not Available

Puppets Who Kill is a live-action 30 minute comedy series. The show is about a half-way house for very bad puppets. Puppets who lie - Puppets who cheat - Puppets who have no respect for anything - Puppets who kill. The 13 episode series is centred around 4 felonious puppets who've commited crimes and now live with their bumbling social worker Dan Barlow. They live with him in hopes they can some day be re-integrated into society, although it won't be easy, they are conniving, bitter, self centered and dangerous... They are the anti - muppets.