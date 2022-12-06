Not Available

Pure 24 is broadcast live imediatly after each new episode of 24 on BBC3 in the UK. Each week celebrity fans of the show, specialists from the secret services and celebrity guests join the show's host Tamzin Sylvester (Liquid News) to discuss the newest chapter in the 24 day. The show also contains exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of 24 from LA, as well as set tours, and at the end of each show they provide a preview of the following week's 24 episode. It's a must see for any hard core 24 fan. Joining the above are a studio audience of dedicated fans offering their insight and opinions and questioning the studio guests. But you don't have to be in he studio to offer your opinion. Pure 24 is a fully interactive show that offers the viewer at home the opportunity to ask the week's guests a question or even just offer their opinion on the episodes events. They can contact via phone, e-mail, text messaging or D-Sat. During the