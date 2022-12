Not Available

* Based on the game by 0verflow. One simple email can change everything in a person's life. For Kei, email is his way of life. His only joy. Pretending to be whomever he wanted to be. One day while surfing the net, he meets a girl named Eve and their friendship begins to develop into something more. Problem is, Eve is in love with Kei's alternate online identity. Will Kei be able to confess his love or will he forever be Number 2 to his own alter ego?