Pure Mule was an Irish six-part drama mini-series aimed at a young audience and broadcast on RTÉ Two as part of RTÉ's autumn schedule in 2005, shot and screened in 2004–2005 in County Offaly. Towns featured in the series include Banagher, Birr and Tullamore, all in County Offaly. It intended to offer an "insight into modern day rural Ireland". The original series was rebroadcast on RTÉ beginning 26 July 2009 at 22:50. The show was expected to return to RTÉ Two for two special episodes after three years in the wilderness as part of the autumn 2009 television season, however RTÉ ran the two part special on RTÉ One. The second edition is called Pure Mule: The Last Weekend.[4] "Pure Mule" is a phrase in the Offaly dialect which may mean "really good" or "lousy", depending on the intonation. Pure Mule won five Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) and was nominated for seven in total.[4] It is still referenced in the Irish media years after its original broadcast. The show is credited with progressing the careers of actors such as Simone Kirby, Garrett Lombard and Charlene McKenna, the last of whom became a household name and face in Ireland following its success. McKenna said the show was "very dark, but it has a fun side too".Lombard attributed its success to its realism and bravery, its wide range of characters from all backgrounds and its use of relevant themes.