Pure Pwnage: Teh TV Show

Pure Pwnage started as an Internet-distributed mockumentary series about the life and adventures of Jeremy (played by Jarett Cale), a Canadian self-proclaimed "pro gamer". Inspired by the style of Trailer Park Boys, the show has now migrated to TV on Canadian channel Showcase. This TV series is somewhat separate from the web series in that is does not strictly follow on from it's story, instead re-imagining some episodes from the web series for the new TV audience. The web series is also still in production and new episodes of that are forthcoming.