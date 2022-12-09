Not Available

PURINA Pound Pups To Dog Stars follows the rescue work of Auckland animal behaviour expert Mark Vette and his talented trainers at 'Animals on Q'. Dealing with dogs of all shapes, breeds, and sizes, Mark works with the SPCA, animal control officers and foster carers to learn the back stories of each rescue dog and how they came to be mistreated, abandoned or surrendered. Devising rehab and retraining plans for each pooch, Mark and his team embark on potentially life saving journies to try to turn the Pound Pups' lives around.