It is a talent based show, in which young aspiring female singers/dancers compete in order to claim their spots to become the group "Girlicious". Girlicious is the creation of Robin Antin, creator of The Pussycat Dolls, who in the first season was searching for The Next Doll, but is now searching for an entirely new pop group by the name Girlicious. Girlicious, unlike the Pussycat Dolls, will be a more urbanized all female trio. This is the format for the second season of the Pussycat Dolls Present series, focusing mostly on female dancers/singers, looking for fame in the music industry.