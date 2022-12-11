Not Available

Follow Put A Ring on It follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they've been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing they'll discover if there's a love connection they've been missing all along. Will they decide it's time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it?