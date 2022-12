Not Available

The story focuses on four friends, students, singles in their thirties who live in Jerusalem: Jubilee Shield (played by Yoav Sfeir), Ethan Ventura (Friday near), Yael Ben-Zur (Yasmin Kedar) Warren Spector (Uri Ravitz), there is also the Jacob which has a cafe and a member of the quartet. The series deals with the quartet's personal life, contact with spouses, jobs, university, classes, hobbies and more. The series is considered one of the pioneers of the Israeli sitcom.