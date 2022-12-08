Pyramids, Mummies and Tombs

Not Available

We all know what a pyramid looks like, but did you know there are more pyramids in Mexico than Egypt? They can be found all over the world and there are startling similarities between them, but why did ancient civilisations build pyramids? Join Discovery as we go in search of the answers behind the ancient world's greatest wonders. Find out why these mammoth structures were first built, discover their original purpose and learn about the geniuses who designed them. Hear the story of Imhotep the Egyptian Royal Architect and engineer of the world s first pyramid who is now worshipped as a God, and step inside the pyramids that acted as tombs of kings, while others were places of unspeakable horror.