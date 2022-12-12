Not Available

PythagoraSwitch is a 15-minute Japanese educational television program by NHK which aired since 2002. It encourages augmenting children's "way of thinking" under the supervision of Masahiko Satō and Masumi Uchino. A five-minute format called PythagoraSwitch Mini is also available. During the beginning, ending, and between each corner, there are Pythagorean Devices. Pythagorean Devices are known in the US as "Rube Goldberg machines", or in Great Britain as "Heath Robinson" contraptions. The main focus of the program is a puppet show, but the subject is mainly advanced by the small corners. World phenomena, principles, characteristics, and the like are introduced in an entertaining way. At the end of each segment "Pitagora Suitchi" is sung as a kind of punchline.