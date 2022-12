Not Available

Q*bert was a segment of the "Saturday Supercade" cartoon series that featured video game characters from the golden age of video arcade games. The Q*bert cartoon took place in the 1950s-inspired town of Q*Berg, where a teenage fur-covered creature named Q*bert, his girlfriend Q*Tee, his brother Q*Bit and his friends must contend with the resident bullies Coily, Ugg, Wrong Way and Viper.