Qiao's Grand Courtyard is a 2006 Chinese historical television series. The series is set during the late Qing Dynasty and chronicles the life of Shanxi financier, businessman and philanthropist Qiao Zhiyong, with artistic license applied. Part of the series was shot at Qiao's Compound, which was Qiao Zhiyong's ancestral home at Qi County, Shanxi. The series debuted on CCTV-1 on February 13, 2006 and comprises 45 episodes. It was directed by Hu Mei, known for her historical dramas Yongzheng Dynasty and The Emperor Han Wu. Lead actor and actress Chen Jianbin and Jiang Qinqin won the Audience's Favorite Actor/Actress Awards at the 2006 Golden Eagle TV Art Festival for their roles in this series. The pair was married in 2006. Qiao's Grand Courtyard clinched Best Drama Series at the 1st Seoul Drama Awards.