Yu Qing Luo gives birth to a son named Nan Nan. Seven years later, she becomes a renowned physician with unorthodox skills. She sets out to find Yang Xiu Cheng, Nan Nan's father. On her journey, she comes across a man named Ye Xiu Du, the prince of Feng Cang Kingdom. As Ye Xiu Du resembles Yang Xiu Cheng, Yu Qing Luo grew to resent him. However after several encounters, she realizes it was just a co-incidence and began to open up to him. At the same time, Yu Qing Luo's skills and talent attracted unwanted attention and she gets swept up in conflicts. Yu Qing Luo and Ye Xiu Du work together to defeat the opponents.