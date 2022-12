Not Available

John Callahan's QUADS! tells the story of Riley O'Reilly, a foul-mouth drunk who gets run over by a millionaire! The driver of the car ridden by guilt and fearful of lawsuits gives Reilly a mansion. Reilly fills the mansion with people less fortunate then himself and together the handicapped anti-heroes form an odd "family". Quads is a Canada/Australia Production. John Callahan (creator) has also authored books and has another series called Pelswick.