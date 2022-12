Not Available

Qué bonito amor is a 2012 Mexican telenovela produced by Salvador Mejía Alexandre for Televisa. It is based on La Hija del Mariachi, produced by Colombian's RCN Television and written by Mónica Agudelo in 2006-2007. Jorge Salinas and Danna García star as the protagonists, while Malillany Marin, Roberto Palazuelos, Marcelo Buquet, Salvador Pineda and Pablo Montero star as the antagonists.